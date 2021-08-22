Google is exiting the Android Auto mobile app

Android Auto is one way to access your phone from your car’s dashboard. This gives you easy access to Google Maps, music apps, and data without having to use your phone. But Google has also been offering the Android Auto experience for years directly on the phoneFor people who don’t have a compatible console. Recently, Google has been too Working on assistive driving mode (Photo above) which arrived at the beginning of the year after some delay. Now that the Google Assistant driving mode is no longer available, the company is no longer offering the old Android Auto experience on phones running Android 12.

Statement from Google Shared with 9to5Google Confirm this plan. Google Assistant Driving Mode is the next evolution of the mobile driving experience. For users using Android Auto in supported vehicles, this experience will not go away. Users of the mobile experience (Android Auto Mobile App) are directed to the driving mode of the Google Assistant. As of Android 12, Google Assistant driving mode is an all-in-one mobile driving experience. We currently don’t have more details to share.”

Before Google confirmed this change, some Pixel owners using Android 12 received a notification when they tried to launch the Android Auto app on their phones. He said Android Auto is now “only available for car screens” and recommended trying out the Google Assistant driving experience instead. With the new Google Assistant experience clearly going to take center stage in the future, switching between them probably won’t be a big deal for most people. However, if you haven’t updated your phone to Android 12, you can still run Android Auto at least for now.