May 5, 2024

The United States pays $138.7 million to gymnastics victims – Sports

Eileen Curry May 4, 2024 2 min read

A doctor assaulted more than 250 gymnasts. Because the FBI’s response came too late, the US Department of Justice is now paying millions of dollars in damages.

