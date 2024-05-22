Canada wins the group, crushing Austria’s dream of reaching the quarter-finals

In Prague, defending champion Canada will face Slovakia, and the host Czech Republic will face the United States, while in Ostrava there will be side-by-side confrontations between Switzerland against Germany and Sweden against Finland.

Austria commits a foul against relegated teams

The Finns got their ticket to the fourth and final Group A quarterfinal in Prague ahead of the final group match against Switzerland. The Olympic champion benefited from the defeat of the Austrians, who surprisingly had to admit a 2:4 defeat at the end of the preliminary round to the British, who were relegated and had no points until then. This means that the dream of qualifying for the quarter-finals for the first time in 30 years has suddenly been shattered for the ÖEHV team, which is coached by Swiss Roger Bader and is performing well in the current World Cup.

Canada wins the group

First place in the Swiss group went to defending champion Canada, which maintained its unbeaten record at this World Cup with a 4-3 extra-time win over the hosts Czech Republic. Dylan Cousins ​​scored the winning goal for the Maple Leafs, who were still leading 3-1 as of the 57th minute.

Sweden with the highest number of points

The Swedes even reached the quarterfinals in Group B in Ostrava with maximum points. The Northern team won the confrontation with Slovakia 6:1 and also finished the preliminary round with the best goal difference among all 16 teams (35:9). In the quarterfinals there will now be a neighboring duel with Finland.

This confrontation no longer has any impact on determining the final place, as the Slovaks have already secured a ticket to the quarter-finals after Latvia’s 6-3 defeat to the United States of America. Like the Americans, the Germans did their job against France in their final group match. Despite trailing three times, last year’s surprise finalist won 6-3 in the end.