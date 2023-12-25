Video Review 2023, Part 6 – June: Hurdleball Player – Sports

From sentimental to bizarre, but certainly extraordinary: we look back at the year with selected videos. Today with June in focus.

For once the cobbler doesn't stick to the last one

At the European Athletics Team Championships in Chorzow, shot putter Julian Bomko has to change regulations. The Belgian intervened for his injured colleague. She started the race at a slow pace and came in last place by a long shot in 32.81 seconds. At least she got two points for her team.

YB celebrates the double

About a month after winning the championship title, Young Boys and their fans have reason to celebrate once again. Thanks to a 3-2 win in the final over Lugano, Bern secured the cup in Vankdorf. They celebrate this on a grand scale with the trophy in the stands.

FCZ Women defend the title

In superior fashion, FC Zurich Women claimed their 24th championship title. In St. Gallen, Zurich Women beat qualifier winners Servette-Schenwa 3-0 in the final. Afterwards, Fabian Hamm and Co. accepted the trophy.

