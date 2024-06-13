June 14, 2024

Verstappen wins Canadian Grand Prix in April weather

Eileen Curry June 14, 2024

The Dutchman achieved his 60th win in an amazing race. Ferrari descended into disaster.

This time it was Max Verstappen He did not enter the race as favourite. But the Dutchman maintained control of his car in the changing conditions and won Canadian Grand Prix In Montreal, ahead of Lando Norris in the McLaren and George Russell in the Mercedes. In the World Cup standings, the Red Bull driver took a step towards the title.

It was already clear 30 minutes before the start that the fans were in for an exciting and exhausting race for the drivers. The race administration announced that “the risk of rain in the races is 100 percent.”

Poleman George Russell started flawlessly, and the rest of the field followed in the spray. The path soon dried up. Was this the right time for dry tires? Team meteorologists were needed, more rain fronts passed over the race course, and the sun remained shining in between. The right time to stop has rarely been as important as Sunday in Montreal.

Many accidents

Logan Sargeant’s spin was followed by a safety car. Suddenly Verstappen was at the front, ahead of Russell and Norris. Another shower, and then the sun shines again. The Dutchman managed to maintain his lead. A collision between Perez and a collision between Sainz and Albon. Safety car again. Disaster for Ferrari. Sainz was eliminated, and Leclerc, who won in Monaco, was also eliminated due to a technical defect. Verstappen won.

Sainz is not for Mercedes

It has been clear since Sunday that Carlos Sainz will not drive for Mercedes from 2025. The Spaniard will have to (leave) Ferrari at the end of the season and make way for Lewis Hamilton. The Silver Arrows are supposed to focus on 17-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli as a replacement for Hamilton. “We haven’t made a decision yet,” Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said in an interview with Sky. “But we want to reinvent ourselves a little in the future, and Kimi Antonelli certainly has a role to play in that.”

