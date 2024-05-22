Ice Hockey World Cup on Tuesday – Canada leads the group – Sweden with the maximum number of points – Sports

Canada beat the hosts in Prague 4:3 in the World Cup finals in the Czech Republic and finished Group A in first place.

Austria surprisingly lost to Great Britain and thus missed the quarter-finals.

In Group B, tournament favorite Sweden also won their seventh match and finished the preliminary round with the highest number of points.

Group A

Canada – Czech Republic 4:3 EST: In the home team’s final match in the group stage, Czech fans in Prague experienced the full range of emotions once again. After two scoreless thirds, the Czech Republic trailed 3-1 until the 56th minute. So the goalkeeper was replaced early on by a sixth player on the field – and it worked: at 6 to 4, Ondrej Palat made it 2:3 (57th place) and at 6 For 5, Lakers player Roman Cervenka made the field shake with the equalizing goal (59.). It was also Cervenka who was awarded a penalty in extra time. But this turned out to be a breakthrough. When outnumbered, Dylan Cousins ​​launched Canada to victory. This means that the “Maple Leaves” guaranteed themselves undefeated and topped the group with 19 points out of a possible 21 points.

Austria – Great Britain 2:4: The tournament ended with a surprise defeat for Austria. Roger Bader’s side lost 4-2 in Prague to Great Britain, who had already been relegated and had yet to win. A win would have caught up with Finland on points, and the Nordics needed a point in the evening’s match against Switzerland in the fight for a place in the quarter-finals. As it was, the Austrians, who played well in this World Cup, not only in the coup against the Finns (3:2 after 0:2), fell out of the race for a place in the knockout stage.

Group B

Sweden – Slovakia 6:1: The Swedes confirmed their status as tournament favorites in what they saw as an unimportant final group match. The NHL All-Star squad, with some reinforcements from the National League, earned its seventh win over Slovakia in Game 7 and finished the preliminary round with the most points. Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond put ‘Tre Kronor’ on track after just 140 seconds of power play. In the middle third, another NHL crackdown with Erik Karlsson (Pittsburgh), Andre Burakovsky (Seattle) and Isak Lundstrom (Anaheim) increased the score to 4-0. Slovakia finished the second group in fourth place and will face Canada in the quarter-finals.

Latvia – USA 3:6: The Americans finished second behind Sweden in a turbulent match. After Matt Boldy put the USA ahead 4-1 15 seconds into the final period, everything was pointing to an easy win. But Latvia was back in the game within 16 seconds (45) thanks to two goals. The Balts, who would have had a chance of reaching the quarter-finals had they won after 60 minutes, tried everything after 3:5 (min. 49). However, without a goalkeeper in goal, they conceded 3:6.

France – Germany 3:6: Germany finished the group stage by beating France in third place and the runners-up’s progress was already certain since Saturday’s Latvia win over Slovakia. Against a cheerful France, Harold Kreis’s side had to make up the gap three times. With a double strike 22 seconds into the first half, the Germans took their first lead into a wild middle third before extending it early in the final half.