Kane, Bellingham and company train at Abbey Sports Arena in Jena

After arriving in Erfurt, England completed her general training at Jena. Unlike many other countries, manager Gareth Southgate is not allowing large crowds into the Abbey Sports Ground.

With a comfortable unit and some internal duels in football and tennis, England, favorites to win, began the heated phase of preparations for the European Championship. Gareth Southgate’s side trained on Tuesday at the Ernst Abbey Sports Stadium in Jena with a full complement of all 26 professionals, albeit in front of a small crowd. Unlike the German national team, which recently hosted 15,000 enthusiastic fans in its traditional stadium, the Three Lions only allowed around 500 spectators to attend their mandatory general session, which was held in the best weather and sunshine.

Blankenhayn’s “Three Lions” are largely isolated

The English will also largely isolate themselves at the training camp in Blankenhain, where national coach Julian Nagelsmann’s side also stayed before traveling to Herzogenaurach. Champions League winner Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) only joined the squad at the weekend and is considered a regular starter ahead of Sunday’s opening match against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen. Captain Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) was in a good mood on Tuesday, especially during the football and tennis matches, and was joking with his teammates.



Defender Luke Shaw, who has been sidelined since February with a persistent muscle injury, has given hope that he will return and could fill the gap on the left side of the defence. Winger Bukayo Saka was also able to complete training. The ailing Arsenal professional was only recently replaced in the last test against Iceland (0-1), but is actually a candidate for the starting lineup. In addition to Serbia, England will also face Denmark (June 20) and Slovenia (June 25) in the preliminary round. The European vice champion is among the candidates. See also Golf: Team Europe got off to a historically poor start

