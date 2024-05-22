Hockey Champions League – The Swiss quartet knows their opponents – Sports

The preliminary round matches of the new season of the Hockey Champions League were drawn on the sidelines of the World Cup in Prague.

legend: An object of desire

Hockey Champions League Cup.

Keystone/Peter Schneider



Defending champions Geneva-Servette will face Ilves Tampere (Finland), Klagenfurt (Austria) and Storhamar Hamar (Norway) at home, and Begwens Bremerhaven (Germany), Lahti Pelicans (Finland) and Vihrvár (Hungary) away. This was the result of the draw that took place on Wednesday in Prague.

Swiss champions ZSC Lions, finalists Lausanne and runner-up. On the way to the knockout stage, Fribourg Gottieron were drawn with some of the same opponents as Geneva. All four Swiss representatives play against Storhammar Hamar. ZSC and Lausanne also meet Straubing Tigers (Germany) and Sheffield Steelers (GB) at home, while Lausanne hosts Ucellary Trenik (Czech Republic).

By winning the title in February, Servette secured fourth place on the grid for Switzerland. The five remaining established leagues (Sweden, Finland, Czech Republic, Germany and Austria-led FIFA) each have 3 teams. In the preliminary round, each of the 24 teams will face 6 different opponents – with three home and away matches for each. The top 16 qualify for the knockout stage.



