France, Germany and Great Britain warned against Iran’s nuclear policy

Tehran was asked to comply with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

France, Germany and Great Britain are calling on Iran to comply with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. In a statement released on Saturday regarding uranium enrichment, “Iran’s decision to significantly increase its production capacity at the underground Ford facility is of particular concern. The Islamic Republic poses a significant risk of developing nuclear weapons. Tehran denies the allegations.”

The joint warning by the three European countries was prompted by a statement from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday. Accordingly, Iran has installed new centrifuges for uranium enrichment at its plant in Porto and has begun building more. According to the IAEA, Iran is now enriching uranium to 60 percent with the uranium isotope 235. 90 percent is necessary for nuclear bombs. According to the IAEA, Iran has enough material to produce three nuclear bombs.

The background is the dispute related to the 2015 nuclear deal between the United States, China, Russia, Germany, France, Great Britain on one side and Iran on the other. In 2018, former US President Donald Trump unilaterally terminated the deal and re-introduced US sanctions against Iran. Then Iran started violating its obligations under the deal. The deal is aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The government promised to curb its nuclear power plants in exchange for easing international sanctions. The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty prohibits the proliferation of nuclear weapons. In 1970 the country ratified the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, ensuring the purely civilian use of nuclear energy.

