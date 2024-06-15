No entry allowed!: An influencer causes a scandal by visiting a forbidden island

– An influencer causes a scandal by visiting the Forbidden Island Budelli Pink Beach is closed to the public. A Brazilian woman living in Dubai violated the ban and posted videos, and was caught and fined as a result.

Spiaggia Rosa and its unique pink sand. Source: Flickr/Eduardo Garcia

Subscribe now and benefit from the read aloud function. Bottalk

A Dubai-based influencer received a fine of €1,800 after she illegally arrived at Spiagga Rosa, a pink beach on the Sardinian island of Budelli, on a rented inflatable boat, entered it and shared her actions there on social media.

The woman recorded her trip to the island on video. Screenshots: Instagram/@Rogeriaguiadubai

The incident sparked great anger among Sardinians and received strong coverage in the local media. Because Spiaggia Rosa and the entire island belong to the La Maddalena Archipelago National Park. The ban on entering the beach has been in place since the 1990s to protect the natural area from vandalism.

Here you will find additional external content. If you consent to cookies being set by third-party service providers and that personal data is therefore transferred to third-party service providers, you can allow all cookies and view external content directly. Allow cookies More information

Officers from the La Maddalena Coast Guard quickly identified the woman and fined her for trespassing and unauthorized entry. The Coast Guard also discovered that the boat the influencer was sailing on did not have an entry permit, and the commercial operator that chartered the vessel had not been granted a permit. He was also fined 1,500 euros.

the news Under suspicion Get basic information on current court cases affecting Switzerland. sign in

Say / complain

Found an error? Report now.