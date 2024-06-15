Confederation Youth Camp and Homeland Day in Canada promise a variety of encounters

For this year’s Federation Youth Camp in Canada From 5th to 19th July 26 participants are expected from Germany, Austria, Romania, USA and the host country. Baking pretzels, visiting Niagara Falls and lectures on the Transylvanian Saxons in Canada are also on the agenda, putting together a short program for Homeland Day in Kitchener, whose visit is a highlight of the international gathering. 1971.

at July 12 and 13 The Transylvania Club Kitchener hosts the Transylvanian Saxon Home Day in North America. In view of the Federation Youth Camp, the motto was chosen as “Let’s Grow Your Roots”. Friday’s opening event, “Friendship Evening”, was dedicated to the Federation Youth Camp: it was a “Youth Camp Reunion”, i.e. a reunion of former participants. A task force created specifically for this purpose, consisting of Rebecca Horeth, Rick Hesch, and Christine Long, compiled the addresses and sent them by email. Social media He was invited to it. Details about the reunion can be found on Facebook @saxons.ca. Traditional programs for Home Day on Saturday include a church service, a rally with speeches and presentation of the Canadian Badge of Honor to deserving members, a cultural program followed by a dinner and dance. The country group of Transylvanian Saxons in Canada is looking forward to hosting two such important events this year, its federal president John Werner announced in a confederation speech on June 3, and expects country people from all member states of the Transylvanian Confederation. Saxons. Dr

There are no comments on the article yet.

Please login to comment Login field above Or register. Comment function is enabled only for registered premium users (association members).

“Communicator. Entrepreneur. Introvert. Passionate problem solver. Organizer. Social media ninja.”