Nations League: Volleyball players lose to Canada

The German national team is playing for its last Olympic chance. But things still don’t go according to plan.

German Olympic Opportunities Volleyball players They fell after another defeat to a direct competitor. a team National coach Alexander Waibel give up Canada With 0:3 (20:25, 15:25, 22:25) was conceded in continuation the Nations League The VNL in Arlington/Texas, USA, suffered its second defeat in the second match. to Germany He was Lena Steigroot Best scorer (11) for ninth place in the world rankings.

“We were a little lacking Freshness“Which had a huge impact on our on-field defense,” said Waibel. “Of course we’re very disappointed. Everyone perceived it differently. But that’s the way it is in sports. We have to deal with it, evaluate it ourselves and deal with it quickly.”

The first VNL block in Türkiye Antalya The DVV Women’s Championship ended with only one win and three losses, as was the case in the United States introduction There was another bust against Türkiye. At the end of Group stage (June 16) A must Germany Among the top ten teams Global rankings He will be one of the final five the tickets For the Summer Olympic Games in Paris (26. July Until August 11).

Before the international match block Germany Twelfth, the chances have not improved. The German players had their first chance to qualify for the Olympics simultaneously Elimination tournament Left unused, unlike men. Waibel, who is also the team’s coach German League teams Dresden SC (since 2009), it was after the Belgian’s unexpected resignation Vital Henin Now to the end August He moved to the position of national coach.

Your next game will be played by to choose From the German Volleyball Association (DVV). Friday (8pm CET) vs Poland. “Hopefully we can get back to our game better,” Waibel said.