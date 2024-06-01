Qualification for the European Championship: Thanks to Lehmann and Bachmann – Switzerland beat Hungary 2-1

“Not our best performance” – Nati votes on 2-1 win over Hungary The Swiss women’s team won the European Championship qualifiers over Hungary 2-1, and leads the group after three matches with the highest number of points. But people in the Swiss camp are not completely satisfied. May 31, 2024

The Swiss women’s national team celebrates its third victory in its third match in the European Championship qualifiers. There was a 2-1 victory over its guest, Hungary, in Biel.

Sometimes things happen quickly: in the 57th minute, Dora Zeller was happily celebrated by her teammates, and just two minutes later the 29-year-old looked completely horrified. First, the Hungarian winger got her team back into the game by scoring an equalizer after some impressive preparation work, but then she made a clumsy challenge inside her own penalty area and conceded a penalty. The one who was fouled, Captain Ramona Bachmann, got herself up and immediately returned the lead to Switzerland.

Superior, but without the brilliance

The Swiss celebrated their third victory in a row. 2-1 was a fair result given the dimensions of the match, and the Swiss were outscored for long periods by the strongest rivals in the group. This is despite the fact that the omens were not the best.

The build-up to the match at Biel was marked by bad luck due to injuries. After Aurélie Silage, Alayah Pilgrim and Julia Sterley had to bid farewell to camp with injuries on Thursday, Marion Ray was also out on Friday with a groin injury. Naomi Migros has been transferred to the national team for her, but she has not yet appeared on the matchday squad.

Captain Ramona Bachmann scored the winning goal for Switzerland at home to Hungary 2-1 from an errant penalty kick.



Debutante Bowman is fearless

The tense situation of the staff also affected the lineup. Maryam Tarshon was deployed on the right side of the defence, which is unusual for her. Additionally, two players, Lydia Andrade and Larina Bowman, made their eleven-game debut, the latter in her first ever match as a national player.

Bowman, the 26-year-old full-back for FC St. Gallen, had a good game and equalized at the starting point to score the only goal of the first half. She skillfully worked her way through the Hungarian midfield with Ramona Bachmann. The captain then sent a deep pass to Smila Faluto, who in turn passed it back to Alisha Lehmann, who slotted it in front.

With the win at home, Switzerland remains on track to advance to League One of the UEFA Nations League, while Hungary has clearly fallen behind. The two teams will face off again on Tuesday, then in Budapest.

Switzerland – Hungary 2:1 (1:0)

Bial. – 2905 spectators. – Real Rusta (BUL). – Goals: 27. Lehman (Valluto) 1-0. 57. Zeller (Cesar) 1: 1. 61. Bachmann (penalty kick) 2:1.

Switzerland: Duke; Tershon, Caligaris, Bühler, Baumann; Andrade (61 Chehmelli), Reutler, Su, Valotto; Lehmann (86. People), Bachmann.

Notes: Switzerland without Silage, Pilgrim, Sterli and Rey (all infected). 88. People hits the post. Warnings: 59. Zeller, 68. Cesar.

