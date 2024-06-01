Real Madrid wins the final match over Borussia Dortmund

Toni Kroos celebrates after his last appearance with Real Madrid.Image: Cornerstone

Real Madrid wins the Champions League for the 15th time. The Spanish record winner beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final in London.

In front of 86,000 spectators, Dani Carvajal headed home Toni Kroos’ corner kick at the near post in the 74th minute, paving the way for Real Madrid’s sixth victory in Europe’s most important club competition in ten years. About ten minutes later, Vinicius Junior latched on to a poor pass from the previously powerful Ian Maatsen on a pass from Jude Bellingham to make it 2-0. Gregor Koppel, the first Swiss goalkeeper to appear in a Champions League final, was unable to score both goals.

Carvajal plunges Dortmund into misery.Video: SRF

The goals came as a result of the improved performance of the favorite team in the second half, which was also contributed to by the change of system by coach Carlo Ancelotti during the break. Previously, Borussia Dortmund was the most dangerous team, especially with their quick counter-attacks. Among other things, Niklas Volkrug hit the post in the 24th minute.

Seventh victory after 2014

This is Real Madrid’s third title this season after winning the Spanish League and the Spanish Super Cup. The Royal Team won the Champions League for the 15th time. The record winner has won the cup seven times since 2014.

Toni Kroos, who played his last game at club level and will retire after the European Championship, as well as Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal and Nacho Fernandez, won the Champions League for the sixth time. The Real Madrid quartet are tied with Spanish record holder Francisco Gento, who also won six times for Real Madrid in the 1950s and 1960s.

Maatsen makes a mistake – Vinicius takes advantage.Video: SRF

It was important that the record situation and the lack of one of Real Madrid’s attacking artists was the root of Real Madrid’s recent success. Dortmund met the favorites as equals for a long time, and were clearly the more dangerous team in the first half with their quick counter-attacks and mostly neutralizing the progress of Vinicius Junior and company in front of the penalty area. Vinicius Junior circulated sideways, but nowhere near goal. Former Dortmund player Bellingham, who has matured into a Ballon d’Or contender at Real Madrid, was unable to develop and remained inconspicuous.

“I’m very happy. For me personally, being on the field in this final was a victory. The fact that I am now a winner after such a horror season with a torn cruciate ligament makes it even better. The first half was really difficult, and Dortmund played very well. During the period “At the break, the coach changed some things and then things went better. We told ourselves in the dressing room that things couldn’t get any worse and that we had overcome the worst and that’s how it was.” Thibaut Courtois

After three speedsters delayed kick-off by a few minutes, Real Madrid, as expected, took control of the game and let Dortmund try their luck with quick counter-attacks. From the point of view of the German, who played in the same formation in the Champions League for the fourth time in a row, he worked very well, especially in the first half – so well that Gregor Kupil for a long time had much less to do against Dortmund than his Belgian counterpart. Thibaut Courtois among Real Madrid’s roster. It is good that Real Madrid moved away from its attacking style a little during the break.

Dortmund’s chances and Coppell’s saves

BVB had good chances several times in the first 40 minutes, four times between the 20th and 30th minutes. In one scene, Niklas Volkrug pushed the ball past Thibaut Courtois past the inside post after a through ball from Ian Maatsen. In another, Karim Adeyemi quickly overtook Courtois, who regained his fitness after suffering a ruptured cruciate ligament and returned to Real Madrid’s goal for his sick deputy Andriy Lunin, but the angle became very sharp and Dani Carvajal blocked the way.

“There are a lot of people in life who tell you that you will never achieve anything. Nights like today show that it was all worth it. My parents, who always accompanied me to training. “It is an indescribable night, the best night of my life.” Bellingham Jew

Meanwhile, Coppell only faced a real challenge in the second half. In the 49th minute, he hit a free kick taken by Toni Kroos from a corner kick, and for seven minutes, he saved the previous defeat against Carvajal 0-1 by drawing with Mattsen.

It was not because of Koppel that Dortmund lost.Image: Cornerstone

Despite Coppell’s saves, Dortmund lost the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium for the second time, and is still waiting for its second victory in the most important European club competition after 1997. Dortmund celebrated its last German Cup title in 2021.

Although Dortmund only finished fifth in the Bundesliga, they will also be able to compete in the Champions League next season. For Eintracht Frankfurt to finish sixth as part of the Champions League overhaul, Dortmund would have had to win the final.

Borussia Dortmund – Real Madrid 0:2 (0:0)

Wembley Stadium, London. – S.R. Vincic (SLO).

Portals: 74. Carvajal (Cross Corner) 0:1. 83. Vinicius Junior (Bellingham) 0:2.

Borussia Dortmund: couple. Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Matsen; Can (Plate 80), Sabitzer; Sancho, Brandt (Haller 80), Adeyemi (Reus 72); Filling jug.

real madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos (85. Modric); Bellingham (85. Joselu); Rodrygo (90 Militao), Vinicius Junior (94 Vasquez).

comments: Borussia Dortmund are without Bensebaini, Morey and Doranville (all injured). Real Madrid is without Lunin, Alaba and Tchouamini (all injured).

Warnings: 35. Vinicius Junior, 40. Schlotterbeck. 43. Sabitzer, 79. Hummels. (Abu/Sda)