North Korea warns South Korea against military exercises

August 2, 2021
Esmond Barker

ARCHIVES – Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean ruler Jong Un. Photo: Jorge Silva/Pool Reuters/AP/dpa

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, said Sunday that she considers such exercises as “unwelcome foreplay” that would undermine the will of South and North Korean leaders to restore mutual trust. It would also “cast a shadow on the way forward in inter-Korean relations,” state media quoted her as saying.

Kim’s statement saw an attempt in South Korea to pressure Seoul to cancel the military exercises. Kim referred to the summer exercises that the allied forces of the United States and South Korea usually start in August. The communist leadership in Pyongyang sees such maneuvers as a preparation for an attack – an accusation Washington and Seoul deny.

