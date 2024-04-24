– Extreme heat warning in Thailand and the Philippines In Southeast Asia, mercury levels are rising at an alarming rate. Authorities warn of “extremely dangerous” heat.

If you can, protect yourself from the sun. Photo: Keystone

Here you will find additional external content. If you consent to cookies being set by third-party service providers and that personal data is therefore transferred to third-party service providers, you can allow all cookies and view external content directly. Allow cookies More information

Due to the extreme heat, authorities in the Thai capital, Bangkok, and the Philippines urged people to avoid spending time outside. In Bangkok, the thermometer is expected to rise to 39 degrees on Wednesday and the temperature will reach 52 degrees Celsius. The city administration classified the heat index as “extremely dangerous” and warned residents against engaging in any outdoor activities.

Heat warnings have also been issued in the Philippines. The forecast temperature is expected to reach at least 42 degrees and thus “dangerous” heat in at least 30 cities. “It's so hot you can't breathe,” said Erlin Tomaron, who works at a seaside resort in Cavite province, south of Manila. The felt temperature there, which also takes into account humidity, was 47 degrees. Schools remained closed in several parts of the country due to extreme temperatures.

In Thailand and the Philippines, the period between March and May is usually the hottest and most humid of the year. This year, conditions will worsen due to the El Niño climate phenomenon.

AFP/EG

Found an error? Report now.