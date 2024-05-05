One man’s joy is another man’s sorrow: nowhere has that phrase been more applicable than in the Bundesliga’s relegation battle.Image: www.imago-images.de

Bundesliga

Frankfurt – Leverkusen 1:5

Leverkusen remained unbeaten in their 48th match of the season, equaling Benfica Lisbon’s record from 1963 to 1965. In a 5-1 win in Frankfurt, Granit Xhaka scored the first goal of the match with a long-range strike. Although Hugo Ekitiki, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, succeeded in equalizing for Eintracht in the 32nd minute, Patrik Schick put the visitors back in front before the end of the first half.

In the second half, Exequiel Palacios scored a penalty, and Jérémy Frimpong and Victor Boniface made things clear again from 11 meters for the German champions, who could become the only record holder against Roma on Thursday. Since the introduction of the European Cup, no European team from one of the top ten leagues has been able to maintain an unbeaten record of 49 consecutive matches in all competitions.

After a good hour, Xhaka still had a moment of shock to deal with. The Swiss captain accidentally sprained his ankle in a duel and sprained his foot. After a short medical break, the midfield strategist was able to continue playing. However, it was later replaced as a precaution.

Eintracht Frankfurt – Bayer Leverkusen 1:5 (1:2).

Portals: 12. Xhaka 0-1. 32. Book of Chronicles 1: 1. 44. Post 1:2. 58. Palacios (penalty kick) 1:3. 77. Frimpong 1: 4. 89. Boniface (penalty kick) 1:5.

comments: Bayer Leverkusen with Xhaka (up to 72).

Union Berlin – Bochum 3:4

After the dismissal of Urs Fischer, Union Berlin seemed able to turn things around and was on the right track to staying in the league for a long time. After the twenty-seventh round, the Iron team occupied twelfth place, nine points away from the relegation position. Since then, Nenad Bjelica’s side have picked up just one point from five matches.

After a bitter and dramatic 3:4 defeat to Bochum, the team that finished fourth the previous season is in 15th place and just one point ahead of the in-form Mainz side. Although Bochum was already 3-0 ahead after 37 minutes, the home team gained hope again. In the end, Union had to admit defeat, which meant that the risk of relegation was much greater than it was just a few weeks ago.

Union Berlin – Bochum 3:4 (0:3).

Portals: 16. Vitek 0: 1. 31. Vitek 0: 2. 37. Schlotterbeck 0: 3. 59. Vertissen 1: 3. 62. Pedia 2: 3. 70. Hoffmann 2: 4. 74. Hollerbach 3: 4.

comments: Bochum without Losley (substitute).

Heidenheim – Mainz 1:1

Mainz, who are now unbeaten for the sixth time in a row under former FCZ coach Bo Henriksen, closed the gap to one point with a 1-1 draw in Heidenheim. Tim Kleindienst equalized for Mainz through Jonathan Burkhardt at the beginning of the second half.

Heidenheim – Mainz 05 1:1 (0:1).

Portals: 36. Burkhardt 0:1. 65. Microservice 1:1.

comments: Mainz 05 with Widmer (up to 72nd) and Fernandes (up to 75th).

Wihn-Wiesbaden – Kiel 0:1 (Second League).

In the 2nd Bundesliga, surprising Holstein Kiel side took another step towards promotion. North Germany won 1-0 over SV Wihen Wiesbaden thanks to a Timo Becker goal, which resulted from a misunderstanding between the Wiesbaden defender and the goalkeeper. This means that Kiel tops the table two days before the end of the match and is five points ahead of the relegation position. Kele has never played in the German League before.

Premier League

Liverpool – Tottenham 4:2

After Liverpool dropped out of the Premier League title race due to two defeats and two draws in their last five league matches, Jurgen Klopp’s team celebrated a 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite a temporary 4-0 lead thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Cody Jacobo and Harvey Elliott, things eventually got exciting again. But Tottenham were unable to add more goals through Richarlison and Heung-Min Son, leaving them losing for the fourth time in a row. This means that Tottenham has lost its opportunity to participate in the Champions League almost completely. The difference with Aston Villa, who has played one game more, is seven points, with Tottenham still three games away.

Liverpool – Tottenham Hotspur 4:2 (2:0).

Portals: 16. Salah 1-0. 45. Robertson 2-0. 50. Jacopo 3-0. 59. Elliott 4-0. 72. Richarlison 4:1. 77. Son 4:2.

Chelsea – West Ham 5-0

The Blues continue the upward trend of the past few months. Aside from a 5-0 defeat to city rivals Arsenal and a 1-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City, Chelsea are now unbeaten in ten matches. Mauricio Pochettino’s team was in good shape against West Ham, which is also based in the English capital, London.

The Hammers eliminated Stamford Bridge 5-0 thanks to goals from Cole Palmer, Connor Gallagher and Noni Madueke and two goals from Nicholas Jackson. This means that hopes of qualifying for European competitions still exist, while West Ham must slowly bid farewell to them.

Three top scorers celebrate together: Nicholas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Connor Gallagher (from left).Image: Cornerstone

Chelsea – West Ham United 5:0 (3:0).

Portals: 15. Palmer 1-0. 30. Gallagher 2-0. 36. Madueke 3-0. 48. Jackson 4-0. 81. Jackson 5-0.

He now has 21 goals this season:

Brighton – Aston Villa 1-0

After six matches without a win, Brighton once again achieved success in the English Premier League against Champions League candidate Aston Villa. Roberto De Zerbe’s team beat the semi-finalists of the Conference League thanks to Joao Pedro’s goal in the 87th minute. The Brazilian headed the ball from the penalty kick into the goal himself.

Joao Pedro (right) celebrates the winning goal.Image: Cornerstone

Brighton 1-0 Aston Villa (0-0)

Goal: 87. Pedro 1:0

Series A

Milan – Genoa 3:3

What a scene at San Siro! Milan and Genoa tied 3-3. The visitors took the lead after just five minutes and also scored a quick goal in the second half. Shortly before the end of the first half, Alessandro Florenzi scored the equalizer for the Rossoneri.

The hosts were also able to respond to Genoa’s second lead, and thanks to a double strike from Matteo Gabbia and Olivier Giroud, Milan took the lead. However, due to an own goal from Malik Thiaw, Stefano Pioli’s team, in which Noah Okafor came on as a substitute for the injured Rafael Leao in the 67th minute, did not finish the match.

Noah Okafor (m) delighted Olivier Giroud (right) about his opening goal – in the end it was only enough for a point.Image: Cornerstone

Milan – Genoa 3:3 (1:1).

Portals: 5. Retige 0:1. 45. Florence 1: 1. 48. Acopan 1: 2. 72. Gabbia 2: 2. 75. Giroux 3: 2. 87. Retgu 3: 3.

comments: Milan with Okafor (from 67th place).

