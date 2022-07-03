Wimbledon: Kyrgios defeats Tsitsipas in a “duel duel”.

The final third-round match featured many discussions. Kyrgios repeatedly tangled with the referees, shouted profanity and scolded his team in the stands.

Tsitsipas hit the stands after losing the second set and barely hit the spectator. Kyrgios called up the 2020 US Open when Novak Djokovic was disqualified for hitting an assistant assist. Tsitsipas should not have continued either, and Kyrgios pleaded with regret for several minutes. However, the referee only issued a warning.

warm weather

As for the second warning, when Tsitsipas returned to the scoreboard, fifth in the world rankings had to accept a point loss. The atmosphere is becoming increasingly hot. Tsitsipas shot several balls directly at his opponent’s body.

After a net reel, Kyrgios bowed instead of apologizing as usual. With a good stop, the 27-year-old took the win and celebrated in abundance. “Whatever happens on the pitch, I love it,” Kyrgios said afterwards. He now meets with unranked American Brandon Nakashima.

Nadal confidently moves into the round of 16

22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal celebrated his Sovereignty win on Saturday night with a 6:1 6:2 6:4 victory over Italian Lorenzo Sonego. In the previous two rounds, the Spaniard lost a set to Argentine Francisco Cerondolo and Lithuania Ricardas Beranques.

“It was my best match so far,” Nadal said afterwards. In the round of 16, the 36-year-old will face Dutchman Bottic van de Zandscholp, whom he previously defeated at the French Open. After victories at the Australian Open in Melbourne and the French Open in Paris, the fourth in the world rankings still has a chance to win his third Grand Slam title of the year.

Previously, Alex de Minaur also presented himself aggressively. The 23-year-old Australian beat Bret Liam Brody 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 and will meet Chilean Christian Garin in his first Wimbledon round of 16. She is also the first for American Taylor Fritz to top 16. The 24-year-old beat Slovakian Alex Mulkan 6:4 6:1 7:6 (7/3) and now plays against Australian Jason Kobler. The second-round victor of Dennis Novak defeated Jack Sock (USA) in five sets in a duel between two qualifying matches.

All England Championships at Wimbledon

(UK, £40,350,000, grass)

Men’s Singles

Tableau 16th floor: Novak Djokovic (SRB/1) Tim van Reethoven (NED) -: – -: – -: – Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/5) Yannick Sener (ITA/10) -: – -: – -: – Francis Tiafoe (USA/23) David Goffin (Belgium) -: – -: – -: – Cameron Norrie (GBR/9) Tommy Paul (US / 30) -: – -: – -: – Alex de Minaur (AUS/19) Christian Garin (Che) -: – -: – -: – Nick Kyrgios (Australia) Brandon Nakashima (USA) -: – -: – -: – Taylor Fritz (US/11) Jason Kubler (Australia) -: – -: – -: – Rafael Nadal (ESP/2) Van de Zandschulp Boutique (NED/21) -: – -: – -: –