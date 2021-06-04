World

A huge crater in Mexico is a mystery

June 4, 2021
Esmond Barker
From a bird's eye view, a large crater filled with water could be seen.

dpa

From a bird’s eye view, a large crater filled with water could be seen.

A huge crater in Mexico has opened – out of nowhere. The general coordinator of the local civil defense, Jose Antonio Ramirez, said the hole filled with water is getting wider. The only house nearby, located right on the edge of the crater in the village of Santa Maria Zacatepec in the central state of Puebla, is in danger. The cause is now being investigated.

The homeowner heard a loud noise at first at the end of the week. After touring the field, I discovered a hole in the ground five meters in diameter.

Published: 04.06.2021

Last update: June 4, 2021, 25 minutes ago

