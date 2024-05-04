May 5, 2024

Saudi Arabia and Dubai sank

Esmond Barker May 4, 2024 2 min read

Dubai was once again hit by violent storms. Saudi Arabia was also affected by the weather disaster. In the desert state, heavy rains washed away cars and turned the streets into raging rivers.

Residents were forced to leave their cars behind and flee from the approaching water. The Sun wrote that the Qassim region was particularly affected. Some residents were forced to barricade themselves in their homes as water levels rose rapidly.

The flooding began on Monday and continued for several days. Videos show brown flood water in the streets. Thunderstorms can be heard across the country. “It was very bright, as if the city was lit up,” one citizen said.

Electrical systems, including lighting and air conditioning, were disrupted throughout the Qassim region. The Saudi authorities had already issued an urgent warning at the beginning of the week – including to the capital, Riyadh. Warnings were issued of heavy rain, strong winds, low visibility, hail, and thunderstorms.

Charming Dubai has once again been hit by harsh weather. In mid-April, the city experienced its heaviest rainfall in more than 70 years.

Annual rainfall fell in just 24 hours. The city was completely unprepared and was paralyzed for several days. An airport was flooded, roads were closed, and homes were flooded.

Just two weeks after the sun shone, another storm hit Dubai. The authorities were forced to issue an emergency safety warning: residents should avoid beaches, do not sail and stay away from valleys.

See also  It will be windy today, then there will be another batch of snow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Increased risk of bites: Venomous snakes are migrating to new countries due to global warming

May 5, 2024 Esmond Barker
3 min read

Huge data breach in the German military – we know it

May 4, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

The house has been under construction for two years: Hazel Brugger and her family move to the country

May 4, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

2 min read

Great Britain: Another defeat for Prime Minister Sunak’s Conservatives

May 5, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

UK bans TikTok on government devices

May 5, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Entomologists discover a long-extinct wasp | Sciences

May 5, 2024 Faye Stephens
4 min read

Stergiou scores if he beats Bayern Munich in a landslide

May 5, 2024 Eileen Curry