A new study now claims to have found an explanation for the location of pyramids like the Pyramid of Djoser shown here. © German News Agency/Eman Ghoneim

The location of the famous pyramids is far away in the desert Nile Researchers were left puzzled for a long time. Now a study shows: dozens of structures were built on one Side arm building.

One that was not known before Side arm The Nile River could explain why many Egyptian pyramids were built in the desert. the Side arm It was probably 64 kilometers long and 200 to 700 meters wide, making it possible to transport the stones by ship, a group led by Iman Ghoneim of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington wrote in the journal Communications Earth & Environment. This makes it much larger than the previously known branches of the river near the pyramids, which later accumulated silt.

Satellite images and craters

“The largest pyramid field in Egypt is clustered along a narrow strip of desert, but so far there is no convincing explanation for why these pyramids are concentrated in this particular location,” the study authors wrote. These pyramids are approximately ten kilometers away from the current course of the Nile River. After the building materials were transported by ship, a long overland journey was necessary. Using satellite radar images, geophysical data and drilling into the Earth’s interior, Ghoneim and his colleagues now have clear evidence of the presence of a large asteroid. Side arm The Nile River was discovered on the western side of the flood plain.

The waterway of the ancient Ahramat branch is bordered by a large number of pyramids.



© German News Agency/Eman Ghoneim and others.

Two years ago, a team led by a shisha lecturer from the University of Aix-Marseille in Aix-en-Provence, France, reported on a rock that had accumulated silt. Nile–Side arm Reportedly it led to the Pyramids of Giza. The current study covers a much larger area and also includes the Lisht Pyramids, about 55 kilometers south of Giza. Researchers call the newly discovered branch of the Nile “The Pyramids” after the Arabic word meaning pyramid. It is believed that as many as 31 pyramids, from the Third Dynasty about 4,700 years ago to the Thirteenth Dynasty about 3,600 years ago, were built on the banks of the pyramid arm.

Which indicates the branch of the Nile

Evidence of the course of this branch is also given by the dykes leading from the pyramids to the supposed bank. “The archway is an elevated ceremonial walkway that provided access to the pyramid site and was part of the religious aspects of the pyramid itself,” the study states. At the end of the dam there was often a temple which, in addition to its religious function, also served as a port for visitors coming from the river for example. Researchers suspect that the remains of several temples still lie beneath the agricultural fields and desert sand along the arm of the pyramids.

Researchers also found a relationship between the amount of water in the body Nile The location is far from the flood plain. Remote places were usually higher. During the Fourth Dynasty (4,500 to 4,600 years ago), the pyramids were built on particularly high ground and hundreds of meters from the Nile River flood plain. At that time he was driving Nile A large amount of water compared to today. Climate changes that led to desertification and sand erosion later caused silt to accumulate on the arm of the pyramids and the river to shift. Nile– The side arms are to the east. (dpa/tar)