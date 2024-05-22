Ice Hockey World Cup: Germany – Canada wins against Switzerland

The German national ice hockey team avoided defending champions Canada in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in the Czech Republic.
On Tuesday (May 21, 2024), they won their last preliminary round match against the Czech Republic 4:3 (0:0, 0:0, 3:3, 1:0) after extra time to take first place. Group A. After USA beat Latvia 6:3 (2:0, 1:1, 3:2), national coach Harold Greiss is in third place in Group B.
German opponent: Switzerland again
The German national ice hockey team will again face favorites Switzerland in the quarterfinals. For the third time in four years, the rivalry will be fought in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
In 2010, 2021 and 2023, the selection of the German Ice Hockey Federation defeated Switzerland in the knockout round. The German team was also Switzerland’s final target at the 2018 Olympics.
Sweden clearly beat Slovakia
In the last match of Group A, league leaders and title contenders Sweden beat already qualified Slovakia 6-1 (1-0, 3-0, 2-1).
The rest of the game plan
|Quarter Final, Thursday, May 23
|
4:20 pm, Prague
|
Canada – Slovakia
|
4:20 pm, Ostrava
|
Switzerland – Germany
|
8:20 p.m., Prague
|
USA – Czech Republic
|
8:20 pm, Ostrava
|
Sweden – Finland
|Closing day, Friday, May 24.
|Semi-finals, Saturday, May 25
|
2:20 p.m
|
6:20 p.m
|Final, May 26
|
8:20 p.m
|Third-place match, May 26.
|
3:20 p.m
“Communicator. Entrepreneur. Introvert. Passionate problem solver. Organizer. Social media ninja.”
More Stories
Automotive News reports that Nissan is suspending plans for EV production in the US
Shock instead of quarter-final for Austria: 2:4 against Great Britain
Canada controlled Josey and won against Switzerland