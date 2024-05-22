May 22, 2024

Ice Hockey World Cup: Germany – Canada wins against Switzerland

Jordan Lambert May 22, 2024 1 min read

As of: May 21, 2024 10:56 PM

The German national ice hockey team avoided defending champions Canada in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in the Czech Republic.

On Tuesday (May 21, 2024), they won their last preliminary round match against the Czech Republic 4:3 (0:0, 0:0, 3:3, 1:0) after extra time to take first place. Group A. After USA beat Latvia 6:3 (2:0, 1:1, 3:2), national coach Harold Greiss is in third place in Group B.

  • 7th group match day
    Arrow right

German opponent: Switzerland again

The German national ice hockey team will again face favorites Switzerland in the quarterfinals. For the third time in four years, the rivalry will be fought in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

In 2010, 2021 and 2023, the selection of the German Ice Hockey Federation defeated Switzerland in the knockout round. The German team was also Switzerland’s final target at the 2018 Olympics.

Sweden clearly beat Slovakia

In the last match of Group A, league leaders and title contenders Sweden beat already qualified Slovakia 6-1 (1-0, 3-0, 2-1).

The rest of the game plan

Quarter Final, Thursday, May 23

4:20 pm, Prague

Canada – Slovakia

4:20 pm, Ostrava

Switzerland – Germany

8:20 p.m., Prague

USA – Czech Republic

8:20 pm, Ostrava

Sweden – Finland
Closing day, Friday, May 24.
Semi-finals, Saturday, May 25

2:20 p.m

6:20 p.m
Final, May 26

8:20 p.m
Third-place match, May 26.

3:20 p.m

