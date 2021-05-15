Human rights situation in Xinjiang – Switzerland hesitates to impose sanctions on China – news

The European Union imposed sanctions on China in March. Switzerland usually does this. But she is silent so far.

On March 21, the European Union imposed a ban on immigration and money on four Chinese Communist Party officials from Xinjiang. Beijing responded immediately, banning ten European parliamentarians and various scholars from entering the country. Now Switzerland must follow suit, demands the National Chancellor of the Socialist Party, Fabian Molina.

For Fabian Molina, the sanctions are the acid test of Switzerland's new strategy for China.

If Switzerland does not adopt sanctions, it not only makes itself untrustworthy internationally, but is violating them as well Their China Strategy. It supports the Chinese government in these most serious human rights crimes against the Uyghur minority indirectly through the possibility of fraud deals. ”This should not happen.

No decision has been taken yet

Norway and Iceland assumed responsibility for the sanctions. The United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom have taken similar decisions. Switzerland’s silence on the matter was the subject of von Wattenwil talks last week. There was said that there was a discussion about whether the sanctions should be adopted.

The Federal Council has yet to make a decision. The House of State for the FDP, Damian Muller, Chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee (APK), understands that. The topic is very sensitive. You better wait and see.

Damian Muller says we must wait and see when it comes to adopting sanctions against China.

No sanctions are currently required. ”Unless there are movements again he does not rule them out.“ That is why we have to work closely with the European Union to ensure that we are not mistreated in fraudulent transactions. ”It is true that Switzerland is backing away from this question, says SVP National Counselor. Franz Grüter, Vice President of APK.

In Switzerland, says Franz Grüter, restraint is entirely in the interest of neutrality.

This aligns with their traditions as a neutral country. “This does not mean that we do not address the problems. Not in the form of sanctions, but through exchange. Sanctions are counterproductive and do not help in improving the situation of the people in China.”

Switzerland between a rock and a hard place

But there are also bourgeois voices in favor of sanctions against China. One of them is the State Council Center Pete Rider. Switzerland must take measures to prevent circumventing EU sanctions. The Federal Council also enjoys good relations with China.

If the talks don't help, then Pete Ryder can imagine sanctions being imposed.

“Then he must now use these particularly good relationships to improve the human rights situation in this district,” he says. If this is not achieved, I also support accepting such sanctions if they are sound. “

Switzerland between a rock and a hard place. If it imposes sanctions, it risks punitive action from Beijing, its third most important trading partner. If you do nothing, EU sanctions may be circumvented via Switzerland, which in turn will not be appreciated in Brussels.

Words must be followed by verbs

But Angela Mattley of the Threatened Peoples Association says the federation simply cannot solve the problem. The European Union remains Switzerland’s most important trading partner, and this also applies to sanctions. In addition, Switzerland adheres to the set of European values ​​in China’s strategy. “

The work should follow now, according to Mattley. She believes that Switzerland can no longer remain silent on the question of whether or not to take over EU sanctions against China. You have to show your colors.