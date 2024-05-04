The house has been under construction for two years: Hazel Brugger and her family move to the country

Hazel Brugger is a mother of two children. Now she and her family are moving out of town and into their own home. Hans B. Albert/DPA

Swiss comedian Hazel Brugger is currently packing boxes of reins. She will settle in a house in the countryside with her family.

It’s almost time for Swiss comedian Hazel Brugger to move on. The 30-year-old will move to the country with her husband, Thomas Spitzer (35), and their two children, as reported in the online version of the magazine. “Swiss magazine” mentioned.

For more than two years, a Swiss and German woman has been redesigning a house in a rural area in the south of the state of Hesse (D).

Latest podcast «The Hazel Thomas Listening Experience» It can be seen that they picked it up amidst the moving boxes and chaos.

Involve children in movement

SI also gives the couple tips on how to survive a moving date with two young children unharmed. Children should be involved, especially when packing their toys.

A farewell party can also make the change of location easier. Last but not least, you should go on an exploration tour of your new home.

