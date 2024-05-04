May 4, 2024

The house has been under construction for two years: Hazel Brugger and her family move to the country

Esmond Barker May 4, 2024 2 min read
Hazel Brugger is a mother of two children. Now she and her family are moving out of town and into their own home.

Hans B. Albert/DPA

Swiss comedian Hazel Brugger is currently packing boxes of reins. She will settle in a house in the countryside with her family.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you

  • Hazel Brugger moves with her family to the countryside of Hesse (D).
  • The comedian’s current podcast was recorded in the middle of moving boxes.
  • When moving, Schweizer Illustrierte recommends involving children when packing and throwing a farewell party.

It’s almost time for Swiss comedian Hazel Brugger to move on. The 30-year-old will move to the country with her husband, Thomas Spitzer (35), and their two children, as reported in the online version of the magazine. “Swiss magazine” mentioned.

For more than two years, a Swiss and German woman has been redesigning a house in a rural area in the south of the state of Hesse (D).

Latest podcast «The Hazel Thomas Listening Experience» It can be seen that they picked it up amidst the moving boxes and chaos.

Involve children in movement

SI also gives the couple tips on how to survive a moving date with two young children unharmed. Children should be involved, especially when packing their toys.

A farewell party can also make the change of location easier. Last but not least, you should go on an exploration tour of your new home.

More videos from the section

ESC commentator Sven Ebbeny: “Nemo’s chances are great”

With Nemo’s song “The Code”, we finally want to win the biggest TV music show in the world again after 36 years. ESC commentator Sven Ebbeny for Blue News assesses whether that will happen.

See also  Audi diesel scandal - advantage through fraud - news

April 30, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Middle East conflict: Erdogan completely stops trade with Israel

May 3, 2024 Esmond Barker
4 min read

Record heat wave from Thailand to Vietnam

May 3, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

Torn and bruised: Icelandic farmed salmon are terrifying

May 3, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

2 min read

Eli Tomac competes in the US Nationals

May 4, 2024 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

Heidi Klum is confused when she appears on American television: this is what Bill Kaulitz says

May 4, 2024 Ulva Robson
1 min read

Copilot comes to Outlook mobile apps

May 4, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

One week left until the start of the World Cup – Nati arrives in the Czech Republic: the cast enters the final round – Sports

May 4, 2024 Eileen Curry