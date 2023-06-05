New elections in Greece – Greece is slowly getting rid of corruption – News

Greece has improved significantly on the Corruption Index. But the Greeks themselves do not know this yet.

Attorney Makis Foridis, 59, a former Greek interior minister, has been responsible for implementing anti-corruption measures in Greece in recent years – the so-called National Anti-Corruption Plan. “Even if we are armed under the Criminal Code, the question is: How do we get the perpetrators? We have adopted a series of measures aimed at this: such as internal controls, digitization of public administration – new structures that guarantee greater integrity in contact with the population ».

The former home secretary cites the Registry Office as an example: “If an official issues false documents that make someone appear as a Greek citizen or falsifies important data such as date of birth, this can have massive legal consequences. How can internal oversight help prevent this?” The inspector finds places in the process. “It can be a source of danger and suggest solutions. Fighting corruption should be a permanent thing. I think the international community has seen these efforts on our part and has therefore improved Greece’s position in the Corruption Perceptions Index.”

Still a problem for the public

For the index, TI evaluates surveys conducted by independent organizations based on expert surveys, such as economists, political scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors.

It can be seen from the fact that their perception is not necessarily the perception of ordinary people on the streets of Athens. Corruption is still considered a big problem here by many people, for example by 50-year-old Vasiliki Macrina: “Across the board: you know you have to pay so that your problem can be dealt with quickly and properly or so that medicine can take care of “The staff at the hospital take better care of your relative. But the most corrupt is the politics. You can go in clean and come out dirty. I don’t think that’s going to change. It’s desperation.”

Such critical voices do not surprise Giorgos Kasabas. The 42-year-old works for Greece’s Anti-Corruption Agency, established in 2019, which helps the government implement anti-corruption reforms.

According to Kassapas, a study by the authority confirms the great distrust Greeks feel towards the state: “80 percent of Greek citizens believe that corruption is rampant in Greece. Action is needed on our part to educate people about reforms, because Greece is changing. We want to create new behaviors nowhere There is corruption in it. Children and youth are the best target group here.”

The next government must continue

But Greece is about to hold parliamentary elections and many reforms are still in the implementation phase. Former Interior Minister Foridis is sure that his party, the conservative New Democracy party, will win the elections. However, he is of the opinion that another government would also support the reforms. This is the only way Greece can continue to improve Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index.