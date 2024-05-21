Automotive News reports that Nissan is suspending plans for EV production in the US

Nissan Motor Co. has abandoned plans to manufacture electric vehicles in the US. Automotive News reported on Tuesday, citing a memo to auto suppliers.

The report said the Japanese automaker adjusted its development plans for some battery-powered sedans and asked suppliers to suspend development activities for these projects until further notice.

Nissan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The announcement comes as demand for electric cars is weaker than expected, prompting global automakers to drop their ambitious electrification plans and focus instead on hybrids and gasoline models.

In March, the company unveiled plans to accelerate the transition to electric cars worldwide. This includes seven new models to be sold in the US by 2026 and an electric car production facility in the US. (Reporting by Nathan Gomez in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Siamnath)