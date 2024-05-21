May 22, 2024

Automotive News reports that Nissan is suspending plans for EV production in the US

Jordan Lambert May 21, 2024 1 min read

Nissan Motor Co. has abandoned plans to manufacture electric vehicles in the US. Automotive News reported on Tuesday, citing a memo to auto suppliers.

The report said the Japanese automaker adjusted its development plans for some battery-powered sedans and asked suppliers to suspend development activities for these projects until further notice.

Nissan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The announcement comes as demand for electric cars is weaker than expected, prompting global automakers to drop their ambitious electrification plans and focus instead on hybrids and gasoline models.

In March, the company unveiled plans to accelerate the transition to electric cars worldwide. This includes seven new models to be sold in the US by 2026 and an electric car production facility in the US. (Reporting by Nathan Gomez in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Siamnath)

See also  Arceus has a successful UK launch • JPGAMES.DE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Shock instead of quarter-final for Austria: 2:4 against Great Britain

May 21, 2024 Jordan Lambert
4 min read

Canada controlled Josey and won against Switzerland

May 20, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

The US will withdraw from Niger by September 15

May 20, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

1 min read

Automotive News reports that Nissan is suspending plans for EV production in the US

May 21, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

An international consortium bears the costs: Electricity deal: 700 kilometers of cable between Germany and Great Britain

May 21, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Billionaire’s Mission to Save the Hubble Telescope: NASA Skeptical

May 21, 2024 Faye Stephens
6 min read

Ice Hockey World Cup Tuesday – Canada wins group – No quarterfinals for Austria – Sports

May 21, 2024 Eileen Curry