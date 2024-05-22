Samsung OLED TV S95D in testing

The centerpiece of the brand new 65-inch (exact model name: QE65S95D, screen diagonal: 163cm) Samsung 4K OLED TV (3840 x 2160) is the Neural Quantum 4K AI Gen2 processor, which uses its own AI algorithms to constantly analyze and improve the picture. And: With Real Depth Enhancer Pro and Quantum Matrix technology, the display should ensure balanced contrast even in complex scenes.

Samsung S95D: Test sequence 1 Source: BCTP

The second plus point for the 65-inch model tested by PC Online: Samsung gave the model a glare-free matte OLED screen, which actually (!) Reduces annoying reflections, but still guarantees high color accuracy and image clarity. In testing, this was a huge improvement over its predecessor, the OLED, especially in daylight. Samsung also put its hand into the light output itself.