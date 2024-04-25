Simple recipe: sweet cream cheese slices from the tray

extratipp.com service

from: Eva Lipka

He presses Divides

If you're looking for a quick-to-make dessert that will impress your guests, this simple cream cheese frosting recipe is the answer.

Who says heavenly pleasures have to be complicated? The cream cheese slices on the tray are like a happy laugh on a sunny day: uncomplicated, refreshing, and completely infectious. This recipe places light and airy cream cheese frosting on a fluffy sponge cake base, and spreads it all generously on a tray so you'll have enough to please a small crowd. The uncomplicated little brother to Grandma's legendary cheesecake is always perfect. Whether it's for a spontaneous afternoon coffee party or as a beautiful end to a family dinner – these slices are truly stunning.

If you can't get enough of these delicious recipe ideas anyway, you should check out… Simply delicious newsletter Register to always stay informed

Thanks to the recipe for Chinese cream cheese slices, the popular classic can be reinterpreted quickly and easily. (Avatar) © Pond5 Images/IMAGO

Hot for sales? At Simply Tasty there are a variety of recipes to discover, from classic strawberry pudding slices to chocolate coconut slices and creative recipes. No-bake cookie pudding slices.

You need these ingredients for the cream cheese slices from the tray:

Biscuit base:

4 eggs separated

125 grams of sugar

1 packet of vanilla sugar

3 tablespoons water, warm

75 grams of flour

50 grams of cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking powder

Cream cheese filling:

400 grams of whipped cream

750 grams of low-fat quark

4 egg yolks

270 grams of sugar

Lemon juice as desired

10 sheets of gelatin sheets

175 grams of tangerines (canned), dried

appetizers:

Powdered sugar, to taste

12 quick and easy recipes for when visitors spontaneously come in for coffee and cake View the series of images

Preparing cream cheese slices from a tray is very easy:

Preheat the oven to 200°C, high/low temperature. For the sponge cake base: Beat the egg whites in a bowl until stiff. In another bowl, beat the egg yolks with the sugar and vanilla sugar until foamy. Then add warm water. Sift the flour, starch and baking powder and stir. Then fold in the egg whites. Place the dough in a deep baking tray lined with baking paper, then smooth it out and bake it in the hot oven for about 15 minutes. After baking, immediately remove the sponge cake and remove the baking paper. For the cream cheese filling: Whip the cream until combined in a tall mixing bowl. Mix low-fat quark, egg yolks, sugar, and lemon juice if desired in a large bowl. Then add the cream to the quark mixture and stir. Dissolve gelatin sheets in cold water. In a small saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon of the quark mixture with the gelatin sheets until it dissolves. Add back to the remaining quark mixture and stir again. Fold in tangerines. Cover the sponge cake base with the cake frame and spread the curd mixture evenly on top. Place the slices in the refrigerator for about three hours until the curd mixture solidifies. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve cut into pieces!

This Chinese Cream Cheesecake Slices recipe is perfect for beginners and experienced bakers alike. (Avatar) © Pond5 Images/IMAGO & Jil Wernicke/Photoshop (Montage)

Once you take the tray out of the oven and see the golden creation in front of you, it's hard not to try it right away. The cream cheese slices still have to rest a bit before you can cut them into perfect pieces, but as we all know, anticipation is the best fun. Once ready to serve, you can sit back and enjoy how the fluffy cream and soft sponge melt in your mouth.