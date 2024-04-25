Tests against Germany and Canada in preparation for the World Cup

Team coach Roger Bader will not have about 15 World Cup players available for Thursday's match. Of defending champions Salzburg and runners-up KAC, only defender Paul Stubblefeldt and goalkeeper David Kickert are present at the moment.

In the last three trial matches of the Ice Hockey World Cup starting on May 10 in the Czech Republic, the Austrian national team is still up against real standards. On Thursday (7pm) in Garmisch and on Saturday (4:15pm, ORF Sport plus) in Zell am See, ÖEHV will face world champions and runners-up Germany, and finally world champions Canada will visit Vienna on May 5. (7 pm).

About a dozen players from Salzburg and Klagenfurt will arrive on Thursday, and will initially stay in Zell am See and possibly play on Saturday. NHL forward Marco Rossi and AHL defenseman David Reinbacher as well as forward Vinzenz Rohrer, who played in the Swiss final with the ZSC Lions, are coming to Vienna for the final week of preparation.

detect location

The first Test against Germany will therefore be played with almost the same team that produced strong performances against World Cup hosts the Czech Republic in Linz last week and nearly drew.

“We want to build on this achievement. Although Germany is still missing players from abroad and from the Bundesliga finalists, they have a good squad thanks to their breadth. These two matches will once again help us take the next step,” Badr explained. About the final team for the German tests on Friday.

German national team coach Harold Kreis has already managed to promote his team. Goalkeeper Matthias Niederberger and strikers Yassin Ehles and Maxi Kastner have moved from ousted EHC champions Red Bull Munich to the camp.

North American reinforcements are expected for the final World Cup squad in the formation of Nico Sturm (San Jose Sharks), JJ Petrka (Buffalo Sabers) and goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer (Seattle Kraken). It remains to be seen whether star defenseman Moritz Seider (Detroit Red Wings) will come or not. “We are on our way to finding the identity we need to do the job at the World Cup. We are no longer underdogs,” Chris explained.