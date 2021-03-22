NFL game possible on “Black Friday”

MUNICH – Thanks to new TV deals, the NFL will receive $ 10 billion a year from broadcasters in the future. Amazon Prime live streaming service will also play a bigger role in the future – and it could have its own gaming day.

Equalizing game days is a possibility

While some games will be played on the US holiday itself around Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday in November, the NFL could go one step further in the near future and schedule a regular season match especially the following Friday.

Background This is a deal with the live streaming service “Amazon Prime”, which will broadcast the “Thursday Night Game” exclusively on its platform starting in 2023. Since the day after Thanksgiving Day with “Black Friday”, the largest shopping day in the world, here Amazon will receive an exclusive NFL game .

Kraft brings Black Friday into discussion as a game day

“Amazon wanted more of us because they’re already investing a lot of resources to make this deal a success,” said Robert Kraft, owner of the Patriots, who led the negotiations from the NFL. “Who knows, we might soon have a game on Black Friday, the biggest sales day of the year,” Kraft said.

By broadcasting purely via stream, the NFL will also circumvent the ban on broadcasting matches on Fridays and Saturdays. This exists because nothing should stand in the way of relocating college games in the United States at this time.

Want the most important NFL news, videos, and data directly on your smartphone? Then get the new running app with push notifications for the most important news about your favorite sport. Available on the App Store for Apple, city, cat And the Male in appearance.