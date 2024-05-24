From Atom to Cell: “A Long Night of Searching”

In the “Long Night of Searching” there are no limits to curiosity and thirst for knowledge. With free admission, current research in a wide range of disciplines, from the largest possible research object, the Universe, can be discovered in observatories and in the planetarium to the smallest quantities in the main building of the University of Vienna. The 52 sites offer more than 500 information and engagement stations, including workshops, lectures, guided tours and science competitions.

Inclination of medical research with live heart surgery

As in 2022, Operation Heart will once again be shown as a live broadcast in the center of the auditorium at AKH this year. At ten MedUni Vienna locations in the 9th district, the focus is not only on cardiology, but also on bioinformatics, emergency medicine, pharmacy and cancer research. You can also visit Falls Tower with its pathological anatomical collections and the University Dental Clinic, where you can also make your own dental fillings.

Rare insights into the United Nations and private laboratories

The “Long Night of Research” allows entry into otherwise inaccessible areas of politics and science. UNO City and the TU Science Center Vienna can also be explored at the Arsenal, which houses several large and private TU laboratories. Visitors have access to, among other things, the fastest supercomputer in Austria, as well as the Hydraulic Engineering Hall for moving water masses and the Magna Hall, where vehicles and their components are tested.

The city center becomes a hotspot for research

There are a large number of program elements that can be found in 13 locations within the city. At Heldenplatz in the “Research Center” and at the Austrian Academy of Sciences you can carry out experiments at numerous interactive stations, and there are also science shows for interested people of all ages.

At the Natural History Museum, guided tours open previously closed doors to areas of scientific work and collections. The focus is on taxonomy, which investigates the classification of animal species and therefore also the diversity of species.

Society, environment and culture are highlighted in the Long Night of Research as well as natural sciences and technology. At MAK and the Academy of Fine Arts, artistic research related to topics such as fashion technology and restoration is not neglected.