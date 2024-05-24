Austria invites you to explore science

This year, those interested will once again immerse themselves in the world of science at the “Long Night of Research”. Visitors can look forward to a diverse program at more than 270 locations with a total of 2,800 stops – from Vorarlberg to Vienna.

Austria. The “Long Research Night” is Austria’s largest event in the field of science, research and innovation. It targets all age groups and is organized by the Ministries of Education, Climate Protection and Economy in cooperation with the nine federal states. The 270 participating sites, including educational institutions and research companies, will open their doors on Friday between 5pm and 11pm. Visitors can then embark on a journey through the world of science through exhibits, guided tours, hands-on stations, experiments, or discussion groups.

Admission to all events is free. The event home page serves as a central aid in navigating through the comprehensive program.

Main data:

A long night of searching

May 24, 2024

5:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Free admission

More than 270 locations

In 39 regions

Over 2800 stations/program items

About 400 participating organizations and exhibitors

The best of the Austrian research scene

website: Langenachderforschung.at



