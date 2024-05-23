Geneva Open – Djokovic confidently in the semi-finals in Geneva – Sports

Novak Djokovic confidently reached the semi-finals of the Geneva Open. The Serbian, ranked first in the world, also benefited from recharged batteries in a 7:5 and 6:1 win over Dutchman Talon Grikespoor. Grikspor (27th ATP player) had to finish a scrappy round of 16 match against Denis Shapovalov in the morning.

In the first round of the duel with Djokovic, Griekspoor still sniffs the lead in the set. The 27-year-old had three set points when the score was 5:4 and Djokovic was serving. However, the record-breaking Grand Slam winner, usually nerve-racking, wasted all chances with his serve and held the same Griksbourg serve in the next game. A little later he received the first group.

Rudd also continues

The second round was about resisting the Dutchman. Djokovic took an early 4-0 lead and scored the first match point 1:17 hours later. On paper, there is now an easier task ahead of the 37-year-old. In the semi-finals, he will face Czech Tomas Machak (ATP Ranking 44), who defeated Alex Michelsen (ATP Ranking 65/USA) in two sets.

Casper Ruud (ATP 7), Djokovic’s biggest rival, is also in the fourth round on Lake Geneva. The two-time winner from Geneva of Norway defeated Argentine Sebastian Baez (ARG/ATP 20) in three sets in the quarterfinals and will compete with Flavio Copoli (ATP 56) for a place in the final on Friday.



