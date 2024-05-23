Geneva Open – Djokovic confidently in the semi-finals in Geneva – Sports

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.
The Serbian beat Talon Grekspor in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tournament in Geneva.
Novak Djokovic confidently reached the semi-finals of the Geneva Open. The Serbian, ranked first in the world, also benefited from recharged batteries in a 7:5 and 6:1 win over Dutchman Talon Grikespoor. Grikspor (27th ATP player) had to finish a scrappy round of 16 match against Denis Shapovalov in the morning.
In the first round of the duel with Djokovic, Griekspoor still sniffs the lead in the set. The 27-year-old had three set points when the score was 5:4 and Djokovic was serving. However, the record-breaking Grand Slam winner, usually nerve-racking, wasted all chances with his serve and held the same Griksbourg serve in the next game. A little later he received the first group.
Rudd also continues
The second round was about resisting the Dutchman. Djokovic took an early 4-0 lead and scored the first match point 1:17 hours later. On paper, there is now an easier task ahead of the 37-year-old. In the semi-finals, he will face Czech Tomas Machak (ATP Ranking 44), who defeated Alex Michelsen (ATP Ranking 65/USA) in two sets.
Casper Ruud (ATP 7), Djokovic’s biggest rival, is also in the fourth round on Lake Geneva. The two-time winner from Geneva of Norway defeated Argentine Sebastian Baez (ARG/ATP 20) in three sets in the quarterfinals and will compete with Flavio Copoli (ATP 56) for a place in the final on Friday.
