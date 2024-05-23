Ice Hockey World Cup: Austria exits, Canada defeats the Czech Republic

– Austria missed a big chance – Canada and Sweden are the group leaders The surprise team loses to relegated Great Britain and heads home. These are the quarterfinal pairings.

Collective frustration in red, white and red: Austria was eliminated after defeat to Great Britain. Photo: Keystone

Group A

They pushed Switzerland to the limit (5:6), took a point from Canada with a historic rémontada and five goals in the final third (6:7), scored against Olympic champion Finland with 0.2 seconds left (3:2) and were hoping for a Qualification to the quarter-finals before the last group match – and then, yes, these amazing Austrians lost 2:4 to Great Britain, who were already relegated, early Tuesday afternoon in Prague after 1-0. Lead was established.

This means that the tournament ends for the team of Swiss coach Roger Badr in fifth place in the first group Switzerland beat Finland in the evening (3:1), a 60-minute victory over Great Britain was enough for Austria to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Canada enters the knockout round as group winners. After an amazing final stage, the defending champion won 4-3 after extra time over its host, the Czech Republic. The score was 0-0 after two thirds before the Canadiens pulled within 3-1 in the final period. The Czech team returned thanks to Ondrej Palat (57) and captain Roman Cervenka (59), before Dylan Cousins ​​concluded the match with his second goal (64).

Group B

In Ostrava, Germany achieved its fourth successive victory. National coach Harold Kreis’s team beat France 6-3 and scored a record 34 goals in the preliminary round. The Germans have never managed more than 30 (1992).

The United States finished in second place, ahead of last year’s finalists and behind Sweden, which obtained 21 points (6:1 against Slovakia), which beat Latvia 6:3.

Quarter-finals

This means that the following matches will be played in the quarter-finals:

Canada – Slovakia

USA – Czech Republic

Sweden – Finland

Switzerland – Germany

The matches will be held on Thursdays at 4:20 pm. 8:20 pm

Kay/Department of Political Affairs

