sport

Bottas: Is his Alpha Sauber ride over?

July 22, 2021
Eileen Curry

  • 1/8

    Valtteri Bottas is about to finish at Mercedes.

  • 2/8

    Big Buddies: Toto Wolff (Mercedes, left) and Frederic Vasseur (Alfa Sauber).

  • 8/8

    Vasseur also has French talent Theo Borshire (17) up his sleeve.

Blick.ch first announced four weeks ago that Finn Valtteri Bottas actually has only one replacement for Formula 1 for the next season: Alfa-Sauber.

A return to Williams-Mercedes (where he finished nine podiums from 2013 to 2016) seems out of the question. Even if George Russell (23), who will replace him at Mercedes, is currently showing with a great performance that Williams Mercedes is not that bad.

READ  Formula 1 leads the second race in Austria instead of the Turkish Grand Prix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *