Bottas: Is his Alpha Sauber ride over?

1/8 Valtteri Bottas is about to finish at Mercedes.

2/8 Big Buddies: Toto Wolff (Mercedes, left) and Frederic Vasseur (Alfa Sauber).











8/8 Vasseur also has French talent Theo Borshire (17) up his sleeve.

Blick.ch first announced four weeks ago that Finn Valtteri Bottas actually has only one replacement for Formula 1 for the next season: Alfa-Sauber.

A return to Williams-Mercedes (where he finished nine podiums from 2013 to 2016) seems out of the question. Even if George Russell (23), who will replace him at Mercedes, is currently showing with a great performance that Williams Mercedes is not that bad.

For Mercedes boss Toto Wolff (49), “The decision will be made in the summer break!” However, it is not excluded that the case has already been decided. “Contact is important now!”

“No. 2 is good!”

What is left for the nine-time winner is only Alfa-Sauber. All other teams are not really interested in Bottas! Former GP boss Bernie Ecclestone (90): “Bottas is a good No. 2, but nothing more!” A ruling that will surely be shared all over the world.

As Blick.ch has already written, Wolff has been a great friend of Alfa-Sauber boss Fred Vasseur (53) for years. Viennese people have been guiding Bottas’s path – now behind the scenes – for years! It can actually lead to Hinwil now! Bottas, of course, is already a problem.

It will be difficult months for the French Vasseur. On the piste, Giovinazzi and Räikkönen scored nowhere in the top 10 races (one point each).

Vasir: A sensitive issue

There won’t be any major developments for the C41 in the Zurich Oberland. Because 2022 will be a new stage in the life of Formula 1 – with technical regulations that do not actually set any specifications for the engine and transmission!

Will the no-frills mountain and valley driver Bottas be the right new guy at Alfa-Sauber? For Vasseur, the driver’s question becomes sensitive. For the first time, he received “absolute authorization”, which the pilots could choose themselves.

The midfield went…

He should make no mistake, even if it is automatically a trip into the unknown. Will Hinwil find their way back into midfield?

In this race to catch up, Alfa-Sauber is already 38 points behind Alpine (Alonso/Ocon) in eighth place in the World Championship before the last race before the summer break.

What do the fans think?

Of course, the pilots’ debate began a long time ago with fans. Antonio Giovinazzi (27) and Kimi Raikkonen (41) are barely in season four together. Bottas will be a surrogate, as will alternate pilot Callum Ilott (22).