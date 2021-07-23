The sweet dream of Le Mans, Gütsel, the city magazine and the digital city portal of the Gütersloh district with culture, events and more …

Article dated July 22, 2021

In addition to the full selection of images for this press release on the media portal skoda-media.de, there is also a 32-page brochure in English on various topics from 120 years of koda motorsport.

Development of the two-seater sports car began in the spring of 1956. With one stated goal: Bolide was to build on the koda factory car’s first and only participation in the prestigious Le Mans 24-hour race (1950). The racing car was built on a grille frame welded from thin-walled steel tubes. This is what distinguishes it from previous models – koda Sport and Supersport, which used a modified version of the powerful chassis of the production model – KODA 1101. In order to achieve the best possible driving behavior, the load was optimally distributed on both axles. The clutch, the five-speed gearbox and the transfer case were installed at the rear, where they formed a coherent assembly unit.

A four-cylinder engine with double ignition and two camshafts located in the cylinder head was used to drive ?? koda 1100 OHC. From 1,089 cc of displacement, it derives an impressive 92 horsepower at 7,700 rpm (top speed was 8,500 rpm), which corresponds to a liter output of roughly 85 hp. Originally, the engine was to burn high-octane jet fuel, which flowed into twin carburetors of the Czechoslovak brand Jikov and later from the Italian manufacturer Weber.

An independent suspension also played an important role: while the trapezoidal wishbone axle was installed in front, the rear wheels, spanning 2200 mm, were oriented on a pendulum axle with rear levers. Precise and direct steering was implemented via a three-spoke steering wheel, which can also be removed for easy entry. Another advanced element of the late 1950s: Borrani’s 15-inch torsion bar suspension.

Thanks to the use of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GRP), the race car, measuring 3,880 mm in length, 1,430 mm in width and 964 mm in height, weighed just 583 kilograms. Has this engine enabled?? koda 1100 OHC enables competitive acceleration values ​​and a top speed of between 190 and 200 km/h, depending on the gear ratio. The low air resistance of the body, created by designer Yaroslav Kendel, was partly responsible for this. In keeping with the combination of practicality and elegance, the first variant had pop-up headlights, which soon gave way to a more practical solution that was more suitable for racing: so the second model had two permanently mounted headlights mounted under aerodynamic glass covers.

Synchronization of public display of ?? koda 1100 OHC with a victory: At the end of June 1958, experienced works driver Miroslav Vosk won the race on the urban circuit in Mladá Boleslav. Racing drivers Vaclav Bobic, and Vaclav Čí?? kovský, Joseph Widner, and Jaroslav Bobek, were at the wheel in the following years. In addition to motorsports events indoors, KODA drivers have had success abroad as well. However, due to the difficult political situation at the end of the fifties and sixties of the last century, the emergence of ?? Coda 1100 OHC on socialist countries. The planned participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans has not yet taken place.

The two open-body GRP sedans, made in late 1957 and early 1958, were followed in 1959 by two variants of the more spacious coupe with closed body aluminum panels. However, the engineers managed to raise the weight of the coupe to only 555 kg and maintain a high top speed.

Two closed-door CUDA 1100 OHCs were destroyed in special operations accidents. However, experts from the Kuda Museum Restoration Workshop are currently working on rebuilding ?? Cuda 1100 OHC Coupe using reserved components such as the chassis, chassis and engine.

The open versions of the race car are still intact. Specimen from the Coda Museum regularly participate in classic car events at home and abroad. The second car is owned by Coda UK and will be used primarily in the UK for promotional purposes.