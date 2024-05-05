May 5, 2024

Sure to be a sequel to the PC classic with thousands of planets

Gilbert Cox May 5, 2024 2 min read

The developers at Pistol Shrimp are once again taking on the classic Star Control 2 for PC. Back in February, the studio released Free Stars: The Ur-Quan Masters, an open source remake of the space game. Now an actual sequel called Free Stars: Children of Infinity will follow. The Kickstarter campaign for the game was very successful, so a sequel is sure to come.

The Kickstarter campaign was funded within hours

“On April 16, we launched a Kickstarter for Free Stars: Children of Infinity,” reads a new post from Pistol Shrimp on Steam. “And in just three hours it was fully funded!” The studio, founded by the original Star Control executives, wanted to raise $100,000 from the campaign. However, the project is currently valued at over $450,000 (as of May 2, 2024, 11:20 AM).

The Kickstarter campaign is still running for 15 days and aims to raise more help for Free Stars: Children of Infinity during this time. Additional goals are presented that can be achieved in larger amounts. This includes adding English dubbing and unlocking the entire game and engine.

