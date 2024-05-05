Sure to be a sequel to the PC classic with thousands of planets

The developers at Pistol Shrimp are once again taking on the classic Star Control 2 for PC. Back in February, the studio released Free Stars: The Ur-Quan Masters, an open source remake of the space game. Now an actual sequel called Free Stars: Children of Infinity will follow. The Kickstarter campaign for the game was very successful, so a sequel is sure to come.

The Kickstarter campaign was funded within hours

“On April 16, we launched a Kickstarter for Free Stars: Children of Infinity,” reads a new post from Pistol Shrimp on Steam. “And in just three hours it was fully funded!” The studio, founded by the original Star Control executives, wanted to raise $100,000 from the campaign. However, the project is currently valued at over $450,000 (as of May 2, 2024, 11:20 AM).

The Kickstarter campaign is still running for 15 days and aims to raise more help for Free Stars: Children of Infinity during this time. Additional goals are presented that can be achieved in larger amounts. This includes adding English dubbing and unlocking the entire game and engine.

As the developers wrote, Free Stars: Children of Infinity is said to be inspired by the golden age of science fiction. Players assume the role of commander of a mission to the farthest corners of space. Thousands of alien worlds and dozens of alien inhabitants are waiting to be discovered. Some of them are meant to be friendly, others are meant to be scary and some are just plain weird.

source: steam, Computer gamesN