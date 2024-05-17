GPT-4o: Open AI introduces a new Omni language model

During this presentation by Open AI, the AI ​​interacts with a dog via a smartphone — but the dog is less impressed than the human. Image: YouTube screenshot

This new AI is ‘hyper-realistic’: ‘GPT-4o laughs at your jokes and your silly hat’, advertiser The author of the influential tech blog Ars Technica commented on Wednesday with a mixture of fascination and convincing revulsion. GPT-4o also known as Omni is the new language model for Open AI that the company unveiled this week.

Communicating in an amazingly vivid language, Omni senses and reacts to users’ activities and moods via the camera. Instead of answering questions in a distant and solemn manner, Omni became emotional and friendly. This new custom seems overdone in some places. However, it is so attractive that it is difficult to avoid it.

So far, we only know about the new capabilities of AI through the Open AI demonstration. It remains to be seen whether it is actually that impressive. But if Omni lives up to expectations and improves over the next few months, we will be at a technological turning point. Then humanity’s dream of a human-like machine can come true.

Utopia, dystopia, or both?

Will this bring about utopia, dystopia, or both at the same time? Omni can banish loneliness from the world. Everyone creates a digital partner, Which responds not only to desires and commands, but also to emotional needs. In turn, more sophisticated scams are becoming available to cybercriminals around the world. One cannot imagine the possibilities of surveillance and manipulation that open up with artificial intelligence that can read our emotions around the clock.

If all this bothers you, here’s some consolation: As before, AI will quickly disenchant itself. Omni will laugh at all your jokes, even the bad ones. “This is something that would never happen to you with your human friends and acquaintances.

The latest milestones in the artificial intelligence revolution

