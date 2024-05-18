GraphicArt Profi Day on “Fujifilm GFX System” including new products

Professional retailer GraphicArt, which has stores in Ittigen near Bern and in Zurich, recently began stocking Fujifilm cameras and lenses in its range. Now GraphicArt is organizing a pro day for “Fujifilm GFX System” for the first time. In the small indoor gallery End of May (Bern May 28 and Zurich May 30), experts from GraphicArt and Fujifilm will give an insight into the “Fujifilm GFX System” and answer questions about the products.

The latest innovations will also be on display: the medium format camera “GFX 100S II” and the ultra-telephoto lens “Fujinon GF 500 mm”.

At Profi Day in Zurich, photographer Heike Witzgall and Ittigen photographer Patrik Oberlin will report on their experiences with the GFX system. Lectures will be held twice at the respective location (2:00 pm – 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm – 4:00 pm)

The professional day and lectures are free to attend, but registration is required. More information and registration form can be found at Event page.

Invitation information

GraphicArt Ittigen, Tuesday, May 28, 2024 from 1:15 pm to 5:30 pm

With expert reporting from Patrick Oberlin (2pm-2:30pm and 3:30pm-4pm)

GraphicArt Zurich, Thursday, May 30, 2024 from 1:15 pm to 5:30 pm

With expert reporting from Heike Witzgall (2pm-2:30pm and 3:30pm-4pm)