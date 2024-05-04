Amazon offers one of the best video games of all time

In Amazon’s Prime Gaming Store, the mail-order company offers free games every month. But there’s also no shortage of in-game features here. Offer changes monthly. You can see what’s currently available to you here.

Prime Gaming is the best Games store from Amazon. Anyone with a Prime membership receives free games and many other in-game rewards every month. We’ll be showing you our favorite free games, a selection of loot, etc., which will also be available for free in May. This time, the online giant presents two video games that are considered among the best of all time. Here you can find out how you can secure games for free.

Free games with Prime Gaming for the month of May

This month, Prime Gaming brings you the classic “Tomb Raider” game that has excellent reviews. This game revolves around the dark origin story of Lara Croft. The game shows her rise from a young woman to a strong survivor. Amazon It gives you the Game of the Year Edition, which, in addition to the main game, contains 6 single-player costumes, 8 multiplayer maps, and 4 characters.

For Fallout fans, Fallout 3 continues in May. After the massive success of the Prime Video series, the series gained many new fans. Now you can immerse yourself in another epic story of the post-apocalyptic world in Fallout 3. In search of your father, you leave the safety of the Vault and embark on an adventure that challenges you both physically and mentally. The edition that Amazon is bringing you this month contains not only the main game, but also all five expansions.

Fallout 3 takes you to the ruined capital of the United States.

Free games for May

May 2: “Tomb Raider Game of the Year Release” (GOG icon)

May 2: “LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars” (GOG icon)

May 9: “Dark City: International Intrigue” (Amazon Games app)

May 9: “Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition” (GOG icon)

May 9: “Nine Witches: Family Disruption” (Amazon Games app)

May 9: “Electric Simulator” (Epic Games Store)

May 16: “100 Doors Games: Escape from School” (Old Games Code)

May 16: “The Forgotten City” (Amazon Games app)

May 23: Spirits of Mystery: Whispers of the Past (Amazon Games app)

Amazon Luna in May

This month you can access several games for free via Amazon Luna. These are “Fortnite Battle Royale”, “Fortnite Festival”, “Trackmania”, “LEGO Fortnite” and “Rocket Racing”. You can also play “Fallout 3” and “Fallout: New Vegas” for free on Amazon Luna for the next five months.

In-game rewards with Prime Gaming

Of course, there will be many benefits for you again in May that you can secure with Prime Gaming. Among others, there is content for “PUBG Mobile”, “League of Legends”, “Pokémon Go”, “Overwatch 2” and “Paladins”. You can secure content at no additional cost by linking your game to your Prime Gaming account.