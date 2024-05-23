Trick against smartphone addiction: Do we all need a dumb phone now?

– Do we all need a smartphone now? You don’t have to revitalize your old foldable device right away. There’s a simple trick that also provides some digital detox. Without any new purchase. Our digital editor Rafael Zerr explains how it works.

From Smartphone to Smartphone: Using this trick, you will waste less time on unnecessary apps on your smartphone. Video: Rafael Zier

Dumbphones, i.e. cell phones as they were in the 1990s and 2000s, are the buzz of the moment. These are devices with a lot of buttons that look like they did in the 2000s, and when things get bigger, they still have one or two apps like Whatsapp. The goal: digital detox – that is, reducing Internet use. But our digital editor Rafael Zerr has found other ways to be less glued to your smartphone. For example, he blocked all apps from his home screen. In the video he explains how he did it and what other tips he recommends.

Rafael Zeer He is editor of Digital & Society. Reports on new web services, tests new devices and monitors technology companies. He also makes YouTube videos. More information @rafaelzier

