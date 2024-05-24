May 24, 2024

The Sims 4: A new team to address technical issues

Gilbert Cox May 24, 2024 2 min read

After ten years and about 70 DLC, some issues have accumulated with The Sims 4. EA now wants to address these issues with a specially created team.

The Sims 4 is now ten years old, and after countless DLC and expansions, the basic structure seems to have become a bit messed up. The game now has a lot of technical issues in the first place. But this does not seem to hurt the popularity of the classic.

Electronic Arts has now seen this and announced via X/Twitter that they now want to address the issues. “Today we can announce that we have assembled a team that will invest in the core gaming experience, including the issues you reported.”

According to EA, a major push in bug fixes is expected to be released within the next six months. The first patch is scheduled to be installed this month, with others to follow at intervals of about two months.

On the official website, EA also has “Laundry list“, which can also be read the statement mentioned in it. In the article, Electronic Arts also lists some issues that will be addressed in the near future.

The Sims 4 seems to be bringing enough money into EA’s coffers that, before long, they’re making more of an effort. Not necessarily typical, with the somewhat unsuccessful PC versions of Wild Hearts or Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, EA quickly halted any further effort after the initial updates and left both games in a mixed state.

See also  It is covered with water

It’s still unclear when we can expect a successor to The Sims 4. Reports about the game, such as potential free-to-play or initial testing phases, emerge from time to time, but The Sims 5 has yet to be officially introduced.

The Sims 4 trailer shows off the new Crystal Creations Stuff Pack

On February 29, a new Crystal Creations accessory pack for the long-running hit game The Sims 4 will be released – including a new gemology skill.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Trick against smartphone addiction: Do we all need a dumb phone now?

May 23, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Little Snitch 6: Available Now |

May 23, 2024 Gilbert Cox
6 min read

Games on Debian and its derivatives, Part Three: Wine and its forks

May 22, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

4 min read

Britain: Why Rwanda bill risks failure at last minute

May 24, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

Austria invites you to explore science

May 24, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Herdeck’s veterans come from the USA and Canada

May 24, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

The Sims 4: A new team to address technical issues

May 24, 2024 Gilbert Cox