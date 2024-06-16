Slovenia vs Denmark – the match on tape and TV

Live tape

Goal by Christian Eriksen.Video: SRF

The first match in Group C between Slovenia and Denmark in Stuttgart is a very special one for one man in particular: Christian Eriksen. Three years after the heart attack he suffered against Finland, the Danish national team captain returns to the European Championships.

The 32-year-old has since played more than 80 games for Brentford and Manchester United and has been back in the national team since March 2022, where he is a regular in the starting line-up, but he is not the only one who is likely to feature. Be worried about his first European Championship match since then. According to his own statement, he was “dead for five minutes” and recalls that afternoon in Copenhagen three years ago.

Now it’s all about getting a good start to the tournament. In the group that includes England and Serbia, victory over Slovenia is almost mandatory in order not to fall behind in the competition for safe qualification. Kasper Hulmand’s side’s hopes lie not only with Eriksen, but also with his Manchester United teammate Rasmus Hoglund. The 21-year-old is considered one of the greatest attacking talents in the world.

The same applies to Slovenian Benjamin Sisko, who was attracted by several Premier League clubs but signed a new contract with Leipzig a few days ago. The 21-year-old is also the big star of Matjaz Kick’s side, who also has strong support among the staff in Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak.

You can see Slovenia’s performance against Denmark at the start of its first European Championship since 2000 and first major tournament since the 2010 World Cup live and on SRF’s live broadcast from 6pm EST.