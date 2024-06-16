The Earth’s inner core has been rotating more slowly since 2010

Homepage Let’s know

from: Tanya Banner

The Earth is made up of several different layers. (Avatar) © Ian Cumming/Imago

A recent study showed a surprising change: Earth’s inner core is slowing down. The effects of this change are still unclear.

LOS ANGELES – Since 2010, the Earth’s inner core has been slowing down relative to the Earth’s surface. This is the conclusion of the study conducted by a team of researchers at the University of Southern California (USC). Our planet consists of different layers. The Earth’s inner core, which is made of solid iron and nickel and is about the size of the Moon, is surrounded by an outer core made of molten iron and liquid nickel. This is followed by the lower and upper mantle.

Because the Earth’s inner core only begins at a depth of more than 5,000 kilometers, it is impossible for scientists to study it directly. Therefore, indirect methods, most often the study of seismic waves generated by earthquakes, are used to learn more about the Earth’s interior. In the current study, the research team led by John Vidal (University of Southern California) used, among other things, repeated earthquakes for their analyses. And the results were In the specialized magazine nature published.

Researchers analyzed earthquakes to study the Earth’s inner core

The scientists analyzed 121 recurring earthquakes recorded in the South Sandwich Islands between 1991 and 2023. In addition, the study included data from Soviet nuclear tests from 1971 to 1974 as well as repeated French and American nuclear tests.

The results of the study even surprised the research team: Since about 2010, the Earth’s inner core has been slowing down compared to the Earth’s surface. “When I saw the seismograms indicating this change, I was amazed,” Vidal says in one of them. An announcement from his university. “But when we found twenty other observations that showed the same pattern, the conclusion was inevitable. The inner core had slowed for the first time in many decades.”

The Earth’s inner core vibrates and changes direction

After decades of research into the Earth’s interior, science assumes that the Earth’s inner core oscillates — sometimes rotating in one direction, sometimes in the other. Just last year, a study was published suggesting that the motion of the Earth’s inner core relative to the Earth’s surface has completely stopped.

According to Vidal, the deceleration of the Earth’s inner core is affected, among other things, by the motion of the outer core of liquid iron. According to the researcher, dense areas of the Earth’s rocky mantle above also play a role. The effects of the slow motion of the Earth’s inner core on the planet’s surface are still unclear. However, Vidal believes that slowing down the core could shorten the length of a day by milliseconds. “It’s very difficult to notice, within a millisecond, that it’s almost lost in the noise of the churning oceans and atmosphere,” Vidal said.

In the future, the research team would like to closely analyze the movement of the Earth's inner core and find out why it changes. "The inner dance of the heart may be more vibrant than we know so far," explains Vidal.