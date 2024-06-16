Helldivers 2: Is there a story mode coming? Developers take a stand!

Helldivers 2 is one of the biggest surprises of the gaming year so far. Is it possible that this also has a story mode? The developers have now commented on this.
Helldivers 2 has taken the gaming world by storm and achieved excellent player numbers. Only the controversy surrounding the planned introduction of the obligation to link a PSN account via Steam caused the setback. After the filmmakers backed out after much criticism, the action returned to calmer, more successful waters.
However, some players want a story mode that can be played cooperatively in addition to the fun gameplay that is already available. Given the success of the title, is this a real option for Arrowhead Studios? The answer to that is: unfortunately no!
The topic was taken up by a fan via X (formerly Twitter) – and the CEO of Arrowhead Studios has already responded to the concern, although unfortunately with a negative stance.
“That’s not going to happen. Sorry, bro,” the development studio head says, before immediately explaining why: “That would be like making a whole new game.” In short: Story Mode requires a lot of work and will simply tie up a lot of resources at the studio level.
Helldivers 2 is available for PC and PlayStation 5.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”
