June 17, 2024

Helldivers 2: Is there a story mode coming? Developers take a stand!

Gilbert Cox June 16, 2024 2 min read

Helldivers 2 is one of the biggest surprises of the gaming year so far. Is it possible that this also has a story mode? The developers have now commented on this.

Helldivers 2 has taken the gaming world by storm and achieved excellent player numbers. Only the controversy surrounding the planned introduction of the obligation to link a PSN account via Steam caused the setback. After the filmmakers backed out after much criticism, the action returned to calmer, more successful waters.

However, some players want a story mode that can be played cooperatively in addition to the fun gameplay that is already available. Given the success of the title, is this a real option for Arrowhead Studios? The answer to that is: unfortunately no!

The topic was taken up by a fan via X (formerly Twitter) – and the CEO of Arrowhead Studios has already responded to the concern, although unfortunately with a negative stance.

“That’s not going to happen. Sorry, bro,” the development studio head says, before immediately explaining why: “That would be like making a whole new game.” In short: Story Mode requires a lot of work and will simply tie up a lot of resources at the studio level.

Helldivers 2 is available for PC and PlayStation 5.

Helldivers 2 – Trailer showing Viper Commandos Warbond

With Viper Commandos Warbond, Helldivers 2 is once again receiving new game content.

