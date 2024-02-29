Communications as a crowd puller Deutsche Telekom

Mobile World Congress 2024 is over. Telekom is happy with the record numbers. About 27,000 people visited their booth at the trade show. International press reports about AI-Phone & Co have reached more than a billion people around the world.

“Connecting your world” – this was the slogan under which Telekom showcased its most prominent global networks, platforms and artificial intelligence. The “compact cell phone mast”, already in use, attracted the public to the Telekom booth, as did visions of a future router and prototypes of an AI-enabled smartphone “for everyone”. The same applies to digitization services for various industries and much more.

About 27,000 visitors to the Mobile World Congress (MWC) came to Telekom's booth to see it as a trustworthy companion in people's daily lives. They have experienced how it supports startups and developers as well as large corporations. “As a leading digital communications company, we have once again set the pace on technologies and innovations for a better life in our society,” says Antje Hundhausen, Head of Brand Experience at Telekom. “The brand presence was all about Football Year 2024. Telekom is the network supplier, national sponsor and TV rights holder for UEFA EURO 2024. The centerpiece of the trade show appearance was the exceptional interactive 3D LED installation ‘Telekom Super Soccer’, which all visitors can Enjoy spelling. Here I immersed myself in the landscape created by the artificial intelligence and practiced scoring goals. Today's best players had the chance to win a ticket to the European Championship 2024. Among the guest stars in Barcelona was Ilkay Gundogan, the captain of the German national team.

This year's news of Telekom's highlights reached far beyond the trade show appearance. It resulted in more than 4,200 press reports around the world, reaching more than a billion people. The company was one of about 2,400 exhibitors at the Barcelona exhibition centre. For MWC 2024 as a whole, organizers have already indicated an increase in the number of visitors compared to 2023.