Nikon launches a new power zoom lens for mirrorless cameras

Nikon releases the Nikkor Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6PZ VR. As reported by Fotointern, the lens is suitable for mirrorless system cameras with a small APS-C or Nikon DX format image sensor. The lens is particularly optimized for video recordings, but is also suitable for textures and stills.

As a power zoom (PZ), the new lens offers a mechanically adjustable zoom range, which should allow equal focal length adjustment during video recordings. Zooming is done using the buttons on the lens, the remote control, or the smartphone app.

“The new DX ultra-wide lens is a great opportunity for budding vloggers and videographers to expand their scope of vision and capture new horizons,” says Zurab Kikenadze, Product Director, Nikon Europe. “The motorized zoom feature makes it easy to shoot on the go while experimenting creatively with zoom technologies.”

The Nikkor Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6PZ VR will be available at the end of May. SRP 459 francs.

