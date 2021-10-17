Lotto: Luck to win the jackpot in Germany and France – Entertainment

French women can only smile with fatigue more than 33 million – in France the record for winning the jackpot in the Euromillions lottery of 220 million euros was broken. The lucky one now has 60 days to score for the win, a spokesperson for La Française des Jeux of the German news agency DPA said on Saturday. The grand prize winning numbers were drawn on Friday evening. To date, the largest lottery win in France was 200 million euros.

Euromillions has been played since 2004. Players from France, Spain, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Belgium, Switzerland, Portugal, Ireland and Austria participate in the international lottery. The previous grand prize of 210 million euros went to Switzerland in February.

In addition to the big winner, seven other people in Europe can look forward to receiving a cash blessing from the Euromillions lottery. You wrote six of the seven numbers correctly and earned more than four million euros.

The Euromillions lottery has been launched in France, Spain and the United Kingdom. Other states were added later. Most of the major jackpots have so far been broken in the UK – but with only a slight margin for co-founders France and Spain.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 211017-99-626723 / 3