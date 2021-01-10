Look what Santa saved me.

Goldie Hawn And the Kurt Russell They add another furry friend to their package!

On Friday, mortar unveiled on Instagram The couple welcomed a new pup named Roy Hun Russell into their family.

The actress announced the exciting news with a wonderful picture of her hugging the little golden pup sliding her arms. The Kidnapping The star is spotted sitting on the grass with her new fur baby.

“Look what Santa Lee saved introducing Roy Hun Russell,” Hawn commented on the lovely shot, adding the hashtag, “Good Boy Roy.”

Several of Hawn’s famous friends shared their enthusiasm for Roy in the comments section of the post, including actress Jan Jones who wrote, “Gimme that puppy !!!”

Roy is now the fifth dog in the Hawn-Russell household.

Last January, Hawn posted an Amazing Photos Of all her four dogs cuddled together on the same bed.

Commenting on the photo, adding “#dogsofinstagram”: “I just had to post this. My kitchen is alive with love 💕”.

Hawn and Russell weren’t the only ones welcoming a new pup this holiday season.

last week, Neil Patrick Harris He revealed that his family of four spouses David Burtka And their twins, who are 10 years old Harper and Gideon – Prof. New puppyElla, go home on Christmas morning.

Harris shared an Instagram photo of him and his children, all in holiday pajamas, standing next to the adorable girl. Golden retriever Puppy.

“Hey Santa, what have you done ??” he is Post commented. “On Christmas morning, I watched with dbelicious Gideon and Harper open a box full of … a golden retriever. Her name is Ella, and she’s pretty much taking over our lives.”

He continued, “She’s curious, clumsy, and sublime. Except when she pee everywhere. Or nibble on everything. That is always the case. I think we need some training. But first, I have to hug. Thanks Santa. You judge. # Grateful.” “