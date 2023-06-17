Braun Strowman is out for over a year after neck surgery – will Tommaso Ciampa return in July? Matches confirmed for the next two episodes of Friday Night Smackdown

– In an update on Braun Strowman’s injury, Dave Meltzer reports that the 39-year-old has undergone surgery at the Andrew’s Sports Medicine Clinic in Birmingham. Thus, fusion was performed on C4 and C5 vertebrae. Although no timeline is currently known, such interference typically results in a downtime of more than a year.

– As reported by PWInsider, Tommaso Ciampa’s return could be next month. After hip surgery, it is currently assumed in WWE that he will be ready to work again in July. Weeks ago, there were hints on “RAW” that he could #DIY reunite with Johnny Gargano once Ciampa is fit again. Ciampa played his final game on September 17, 2022 at a house show, and a month later he had hip surgery.

Two more matches have been confirmed for next week’s Friday Night Showdown. First, Bayley and Shotzi will battle it out for the final two spots in the Money in the Bank Ladder match, while Cameron Grimes will take on Baron Corbin. Here is the current lineup:

World Wrestling Entertainment “Friday Night SmackDown #1248”

Location: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, USA

Date: June 23, 2023

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship and NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Title Unification — Tag team match

Ronda Rousey & Chyna Baszler (WWE) vs. Alba Fire & Isla Dawn (NXT)

Money in the Bank Qualifier – Singles match

Bayley vs. Shotzi

Singles match

Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin

Another Friday Night Smackdown match has also been announced in two weeks. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) gets a chance at Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s Undisputed Tag Team Championship in WWE. Here is the current lineup:

World Wrestling Entertainment “Friday Night SmackDown #1249”

Location: O2 Arena in London, England, United Kingdom

Date: June 30, 2023

WWE Women’s Championship

Singles match

Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

tag team match

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) vs. Pretty Detley (Elton Prince and Kate Wilson)

Source: Wrestling Observer, pwinsider.com

